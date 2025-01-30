Lawmakers introduce bill to protect abortion rights in Delaware constitution

DOVER, Del. - Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend and House Speaker Melissa Minor-Brown have introduced legislation to preserve abortion rights in Delaware’s constitution as reproductive rights face increasing challenges at the federal level.
Senate Bill 5 would safeguard reproductive freedom by affirming the right to make personal decisions about pregnancy, childbirth, contraception, abortion, miscarriage, and infertility.
“Delaware was the first state to codify Roe v. Wade because we knew attacks on reproductive care would continue,” Townsend said. “Enshrining this right in our constitution is critical to ensuring equal protection under the law.”
Minor-Brown emphasized the urgency of protecting reproductive rights.
“In recent times, we’ve seen how vulnerable our rights can be,” she said. “With this bill, we will ensure every Delawarean can make decisions about their own body without interference.”
Attorney General Kathy Jennings said a constitutional guarantee is necessary as reproductive rights are being rolled back in other states.
“Delaware has long been committed to protecting the right to choose, and it’s time to make that commitment permanent,” she said.
In 2022, Jennings launched the Abortion Legal Helpline to provide information on abortion access in Delaware.
Planned Parenthood of Delaware President and CEO April Thomas-Jones called the amendment a “major victory” for reproductive rights.
“This moment is the result of years of hard work and advocacy,” she said. “We are deeply grateful to legislators who are standing up for reproductive freedom.”
SB 5 must pass two consecutive General Assemblies with a two-thirds vote to take effect. The bill has been sent to the Senate Health & Social Services Committee.