DELAWARE / MARYLAND -Delaware's Matt Meyer (D) and Maryland's Wes Moore (D) have joined 13 other governors in launching the Governors Public Health Alliance, which Meyer says is a new coalition aimed at protecting public health across the United States.
In addition to Delaware and Maryland, the alliance includes Democratic governors from Washington, Hawaii, New York, Oregon, Connecticut, Guam, Rhode Island, New Jersey, California, Colorado, Illinois, North Carolina, and Massachusetts.
“Protecting the health of our communities doesn’t stop at our state borders,” Meyer said. “This alliance is a commitment to transparency, preparedness, and coordination so that no state faces health threats alone. By working together, governors can share data, resources, and lessons learned to strengthen our preparedness for the next public health challenge. Delaware is proud to join this effort to make our state—and our nation—safer and healthier.”
Gov. Moore also emphasized the importance of state collaboration, saying, “At a time when the federal government is telling the states, ‘you’re on your own,’ governors are banding together. In Maryland, we believe that everyone should have access to affordable, effective health care. We proudly stand with our peers across the country who share in that vital mission.”
According to Meyer, the Governors Public Health Alliance will function as a nonpartisan hub for governors and state public health leaders, serving as a liaison to global health partners and coordinating communication on emerging threats, emergency response, and health policy. The alliance will work with existing regional collaborations such as the Northeast Public Health Collaborative and the West Coast Health Alliance.