DELAWARE - Governor John Carney and the Delaware Department of Technology and Information's Broadband Office have announced $17.4 million in proposed grants to expand high-speed internet access to more than 5,600 unserved and underserved homes and businesses statewide. The initiative aims to make Delaware the first state in the U.S. fully connected to high-speed internet under the federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program.
Comcast and Verizon were selected to deploy broadband infrastructure to the final 5,635 locations without internet access across New Castle, Kent, and Sussex counties. These grants, part of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, follow a competitive process involving 21 proposals from five internet service providers.
“Bringing high-speed internet to all Delawareans has been a priority throughout our administration,” said Governor John Carney. “Thanks to this infusion of federal funding made available through the Biden Administration, Delaware will be able to connect more than 5,600 new addresses and remains on track to be the first state to connect every home and business.”
This latest investment addresses the remaining gaps in internet coverage: 556 addresses in New Castle, 1,712 in Kent, and 3,367 in Sussex counties. The project builds on Delaware’s previous broadband expansion efforts, funded in part through the American Rescue Plan Act, and will deliver fiber-optic internet with speeds of at least 100/20 Mbps.
Applications for the grant were evaluated based on cost efficiency, speed to deployment, workforce readiness, and affordability. Public comments on the provisional awards will be accepted starting today, Dec. 11, with final approval pending from the National Telecommunication and Information Administration.
Delaware was allocated $107 million in BEAD funding in June 2023 to close the digital divide. The new grants will help fund wireline fiber projects in areas currently ineligible for other federal programs.
“In order to fully participate in the digital economy, everyone needs access to high-speed internet,” said Chief Information Officer Greg Lane. “This BEAD funding will help us to continue the work already begun through the American Rescue Plan Act to bridge the digital divide and ensure that Delawareans have access to affordable and reliable service.”
Comcast and Verizon leaders praised Delaware’s leadership and pledged to bring state-of-the-art networks to the affected areas. Comcast’s Ray Roundtree highlighted the economic benefits, while Verizon’s Katharine Saunders emphasized the critical role of broadband for work, education, and entertainment.
Once final approval is granted, Delaware will allocate remaining BEAD funds to enhance internet and cellular network resiliency, improve cybersecurity, expand digital governance, and support tech workforce development.