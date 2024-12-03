DELAWARE - Delaware attorney Gregory Birney has been honored with the 2024 Attorney ad Litem Award for his exceptional service to the Court of Chancery.
This award recognizes attorneys appointed to represent the best interests of individuals with disabilities in guardianship cases.
Birney has served as an attorney ad litem since 2020. He has handled 45 cases across Delaware, including one where he successfully reconnected a woman with her estranged brother.
“Mr. Birney’s representation in multiple matters went above and beyond what the Court typically expects of its attorneys ad litem. His services to the Court—and more importantly, to the many vulnerable people he has helped—are greatly appreciated.” said Magistrate Bonnie W. David.
The inaugural award winner was Lawrence Lee Wentz, and the 2023 winner was Nora J. Crawford.