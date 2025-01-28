DELAWARE- Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings has joined a coalition of state attorneys general in suing the Trump administration over a policy that would halt a significant portion of federal funding to states.
The policy, issued by the White House’s Office of Management and Budget, pauses most federal assistance to states, which could impact programs providing essential services such as healthcare, childcare, disaster relief, public school support and initiatives to combat hate crimes and violence against women.
Jennings has expressed concern about the potential impact of the policy, stating that it could harm millions of Americans. "The White House is toying with people’s lives and livelihoods," Jennings said in a statement. "We’re not going to stand by and wait to see what kind of havoc the President wants to wreak. We’re suing. See you in court."
The OMB’s policy, announced Jan. 28, directed federal agencies to halt most funding and loans to states and other entities, starting at 5:00 p.m. that day. The coalition of attorneys general argues that the policy could disrupt services like community health centers, mental health and addiction treatment programs, and services for people with disabilities.
The lawsuit, filed by attorneys general from 22 states and the District of Columbia, argues that the OMB’s policy violates the Constitution and the Administrative Procedure Act, asserting that the President cannot unilaterally freeze federal spending and override Congress’s authority on how funds are allocated.