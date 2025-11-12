DELAWARE- Seven Delaware small businesses are getting a boost through the state’s latest round of EDGE 2.0 grants. Gov. Matt Meyer and the Delaware Division of Small Business announced the winners Wednesday night at the University of Delaware’s STAR Campus.
The program — which stands for Encouraging Development, Growth and Expansion — awarded a total of $1.15 million in state funding to help businesses grow and create jobs. Winners were chosen from 17 finalists who pitched their ideas in October.
Three companies won in the Entrepreneur category:
Insight Ag Scouting of Wyoming – $75,000 for crop and field health monitoring technology.
Juniper Modern Market of Milton – $125,000 to help open a new gourmet grab-and-go market in downtown Milton.
NFN Brain Connections of Dover – $200,000 to expand its brain health and concussion recovery services.
Four companies were recognized in the STEM category:
Crystron Technologies of Wilmington – $162,500 for battery material development.
KiposTech of Newark – $300,000 for an agricultural biosecurity system.
Lectrolyst of Wilmington – $162,500 to scale its CO2-to-chemical technology.
Prismm of Newark – $125,000 for its fintech platform that streamlines the inheritance process.
Prismm also received a separate $1 million federal investment through the State Small Business Credit Initiative, which supports innovative startups through the Delaware Accelerator and Seed Capital Program.
Governor Meyer said the EDGE 2.0 program helps turn “ideas into paychecks and pride across our state,” supporting local entrepreneurs who “keep opportunity close to home.”
The EDGE competition, launched in 2019, is held twice a year and open to businesses operating in Delaware for fewer than seven years. Since its start, the program has awarded more than $9 million to 127 small businesses statewide.