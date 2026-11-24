DELMARVA - Coastal communities in Sussex County are preparing for a nor’easter expected to bring strong winds, heavy rain and possible flooding to the area during Thanksgiving.
In Rehoboth Beach, city crews are preparing for the storm by clearing leaves from storm drains to help prevent blockages and flooding.
The city is also reminding people to pull in their trash cans ahead of the storm. There will be no citywide trash collection Friday, Nov. 27. The last trash collection before the storm is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Yard waste collection is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 25, but there will be no leaf pickup Thursday or Friday for regularly scheduled areas.
City leaders are also discouraging water activities because of the potential for dangerous surf conditions and reminding people to stay off the beach because of possible erosion. Drivers are urged to use caution and avoid driving through flooded roadways.
Dena Taylor who lives in Lewes says she's not too worried about the storm.
"We're going to get everything ready before the holiday. I feel like we'll be fine because it will be a day that we're inside anyway," said Taylor. "We might just bring our furniture in from the deck and from our screened in porch. But I think other than that, we're going to be okay."
In Dewey Beach, leaders are also preparing for possible flooding, particularly along the Rehoboth Bay.
Town Manager Bill Zolper said water could rise along bay-side streets, potentially forcing the town to close roads. He said the town would coordinate with its police department to close affected streets if flooding develops.
Zolper also warned that strong winds could contribute to significant flooding and said Route 1 could potentially close depending on conditions.
"If you have any cars parked on the bayside starting tomorrow night you should put them over on the ocean side," said Zolper. "Get all your outside materials secured down as best you can. And if they have to close route one down, people may not be able to go to Bethany Beach."
Meanwhile, Rehoboth Beach's annual tree-lighting ceremony is still scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27, at the Bandstand. The event is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. with holiday sing-alongs, according to the city.
The city said the tree has been secured ahead of the storm and officials do not anticipate damage. However, the city will notify the public if rain or worsening weather conditions force a cancellation.
Rehoboth Beach City Hall will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Public Works and Streets crews will remain on duty Thursday to respond to storm-related issues.
Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach leaders are asking people to avoid the beach as beach erosion can be caused by high surf.