DOVER, Del. — A new bill introduced in the Delaware General Assembly seeks to permanently establish the Blue Envelope Program to help drivers with disabilities safely communicate with law enforcement during traffic stops.
House Bill 277, sponsored by Rep. DeShanna Neal and Sen. Dan Cruce, would officially add the Blue Envelope Program to the state code, ensuring its long-term availability in Delaware. The program, already in place since August through a partnership among the Delaware State Police, University of Delaware Center for Disabilities Studies, Office of Highway Safety, Division of Motor Vehicles, and police agencies statewide, is currently operating without legal backing.
“It was the concern of a constituent who made me realize that I too needed to ensure my adult autistic child didn’t have to worry about being misunderstood while driving,” Rep. Neal said. “Traffic stops are already stressful and if you are someone with any disability, they can be so much more intense.”
The program provides a blue envelope for people with disabilities to carry in their car, containing their driver’s license, registration, insurance information, and relevant medical or communication needs. The envelope also includes instructions for both the driver and law enforcement officers on how to navigate the stop safely and respectfully.
Sen. Cruce called the bill a matter of safety and understanding.
“The Blue Envelope Program is rooted in the safety and dignity of our neighbors, while fostering an understanding between both law enforcement and drivers living with disabilities,” Cruce said. “Clear communication can save lives, and this bill prioritizes compassion while ensuring our officers can do their jobs safely and respectfully.”
HB 277 does not alter the structure of the program but would make it a permanent part of state law. Under the bill, the envelope must:
Fit all relevant driver documents, such as a license, registration, and insurance card
Clearly identify the driver as a person with a disability
Offer written guidance to both the driver and law enforcement about safe, respectful interactions during a stop
The Blue Envelope Program originated in Connecticut in 2020 and has since spread to multiple other states. It is aimed at people with communication differences, sensory sensitivities, mobility limitations, or other disabilities that can make traffic stops particularly difficult.
On average, lawmakers say police conduct approximately 50,000 traffic stops each day across the country.
HB 277 has been assigned to the House Public Safety & Homeland Security Committee for consideration.