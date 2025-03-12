DOVER, Del — A new legislative proposal in Delaware would require minors under the age of 16 to obtain parental consent before undergoing an abortion. The measure includes exceptions for medical emergencies and situations where a Family Court determines that obtaining parental consent is not in the best interest of the minor.
House Bill 46 was introduced on Tuesday by Milford Rep. Bryan Shupe (R). Under the proposed law, the court may also allow an abortion without parental consent if it determines that the minor is mature and well-informed enough to make the decision independently. Additionally, exceptions apply in cases of abuse, neglect, or coercion.
HB 46 is being debated at the same time Senate Bill 5 calls for women to be able to make abortion decisions independently.