DELAWARE - Senator Bryant Richardson has introduced Senate Bill 55, known as the Delaware Save Adolescents From Experimentation Act, which would prohibit gender transition procedures for minors in the state.
The bill, introduced in alignment with a January executive order by former President Donald Trump, seeks to ban puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and gender transition surgeries for individuals under 18.
Richardson, a Republican from Seaford, said the legislation is aimed at preventing young people from undergoing medical interventions they may later regret.
“Children deserve the opportunity to grow up without being subjected to life-altering medical interventions that they may later regret,” said Senator Richardson. “This legislation is about protecting our youth from experimental procedures that have permanent consequences.”
The bill also bans the use of public funds and restricts insurance coverage for minors seeking gender transition treatments.
State Representative Jeff Hilovsky, a Republican from Long Neck, is serving as the bill’s House co-prime sponsor. He echoed Richardson’s concerns about medical interventions for minors.
“In recent years, there has been a disturbing rush to perform transsexual transitions on minors,” said Rep. Hilovsky. “This bill will protect our youngest citizens while empowering them to deliberatively explore their identities so they are appropriately prepared to make the most profound decisions of their lives.”
SB 55 has been assigned to the Senate Health and Social Services Committee, where it will undergo further consideration.