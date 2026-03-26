DELAWARE -Delaware lawmakers are considering legislation that would place new limits on how long a governor can keep emergency orders in place without approval from the General Assembly.
House Bill 329 was introduced on Wednesday and would amend Titles 20 and 29 of the Delaware Code, aiming to create additional checks and balances between the executive and legislative branches during extended emergencies.
Under the measure, the governor would be allowed to declare a state of emergency for up to 120 days. The order could then be renewed once for an additional 60 days, bringing the total possible duration to 180 days without legislative approval.
If an emergency order needs to continue beyond that 180-day period, the General Assembly would be required to approve any further extension or renewal.
The legislation also affirms the governor’s authority to act quickly in crisis situations. At the same time, it introduces a mechanism for lawmakers to weigh in on prolonged emergency powers.
The governor would retain the ability to terminate an emergency order or any renewal at any time.