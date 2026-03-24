Delaware bill targets court debt relief for low income defendants
- Kristina DeRobertis
Kristina DeRobertis
Reporter
Kristina DeRobertis joined CoastTV as an anchor and video journalist in August 2024. She has been with Draper Media since 2022 and previously worked as a reporter for WBOC out of the station's Dover Bureau. Kristina holds a degree in journalism and media studies with a minor in digital communications from Rutgers University.
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Kristina DeRobertis
Reporter
Kristina DeRobertis joined CoastTV as an anchor and video journalist in August 2024. She has been with Draper Media since 2022 and previously worked as a reporter for WBOC out of the station's Dover Bureau. Kristina holds a degree in journalism and media studies with a minor in digital communications from Rutgers University.
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