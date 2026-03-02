Delaware bill would expand donor identity access at age 18

Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Cloudy with snow developing late. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow will be ending this evening giving way to some light rain late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. About one inch of snow expected.