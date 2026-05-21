DELAWARE - A new bill in Delaware could require veterinarians to report suspected animal abuse or neglect, while also mandating regular training to help identify signs of cruelty.
Supporters say veterinarians are often among the first people to notice when an animal may be in danger and believe the legislation could strengthen animal welfare protections across the state.
House Bill 415 would require licensed veterinarians to report suspected cases of animal abuse or neglect to the Office of Animal Welfare or another reporting authority. The legislation would also require veterinarians to complete cruelty-recognition training every two years and certify they completed the training before receiving or renewing their license.
At the Humane Animal Partners facility in Rehoboth Beach, Leigh McKinley says the bill would help ensure professionals who regularly work with animals are better equipped to recognize warning signs.
"It's heartbreaking," said McKinley, who works with animals at the facility. "We're in the business of trying to help as many animals as we can. It's for the animals that are relying on us. They're dependent upon humans to help keep them safe, healthy and loved."
Under current Delaware law, anyone can report suspected animal cruelty, but reporting is not currently required for veterinarians. The proposed bill would change that by making reporting mandatory for licensed veterinary professionals.
Some Delawareans said they were surprised such a requirement was not already in place.
"I'm surprised it's not," said Rick Borgerson, a pet owner. "I didn't even know that it wasn't. I would think it would be natural."
The legislation would also provide legal protection for veterinarians who report suspected abuse cases in good faith. However, veterinarians who fail to comply with the requirements could face disciplinary action from the Delaware Board of Veterinary Medicine.
"The more people and professionals that we have on the lookout, or at least being observant of different animals and their different conditions, can only help improve situations," McKinley said.
Pet owners said they support the proposal and believe it could help protect vulnerable animals.
"I think it's a great idea," said Bob Pluchino, another pet owner. "Unfortunately, there are people in this country that leave children in cars on hot days. If they're able to do that with children, what is a dog to them?"
While most veterinary visits involve routine checkups and healthy pets, the bill could help veterinarians serve as another line of defense against animal cruelty cases that might otherwise go unnoticed.
If passed, the bill would apply to veterinary licenses issued or renewed after Dec. 31. The legislation has been assigned to the Delaware House Sunset Committee.