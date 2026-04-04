Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition to host multi-cultural wellness fair

DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition (DBCC) will host a multicultural community wellness fair April 25 at the Bayhealth Cancer Institute’s Blue Hen Corporate Center.
The free event, held in partnership with the Consulado de México en Filadelfia, is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to the public.
DBCC event organizers say attendees will have access to free health screenings, including pre-clinical breast exams, blood pressure, lead and glucose checks. The fair will also offer assistance scheduling mammograms, along with educational resources on topics such as mental health, substance abuse and chronic disease management.
Vendors, giveaways and family-friendly activities will be available, as well as community resources focused on workforce development, domestic violence support and small business assistance.