Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition to offer free breast exams Feb. 7

The Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition will host a Love Your Breasts event in Milford on Feb. 7 offering free breast exams by appointment.

MILFORD, Del. - The Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition will offer free breast exams during its Love Your Breasts event on Feb. 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ultrasound Express in Milford.

The DBCC said the event will take place at Ultrasound Express, located at 550 S. Dupont Blvd., Suite A, and will provide breast exams at no cost to participants.

Appointments are required, according to the DBCC, and assistance will be available in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole.

The event is designed to promote early detection, said the coalition, as finding breast cancer earlier increases treatment options and saves lives.

