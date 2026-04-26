DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Cancer Consortium is celebrating 25 years of work aimed at reducing cancer deaths and improving public health across the state.
The group says the company marked the milestone during its biennial retreat, bringing together more than 120 healthcare professionals, lawmakers and community partners to reflect on progress and plan future initiatives.
Since its founding, the consortium has focused on prevention, early detection and risk reduction, according to DCC, officials say those efforts have contributed to a steady decline in cancer mortality rates in Delaware... with deaths decreasing an average of 1.8% per year between 2007 and 2021, outpacing national trends.
The organization’s says the work also includes expanding access to screenings, supporting tobacco cessation and promoting healthier lifestyles statewide.
Leaders say the anniversary is both a celebration of progress and a call to continue efforts to reduce cancer’s impact in Delaware.