DELAWARE -Cancer mortality rates in Delaware continue to decline, according to new data released by the Delaware Division of Public Health.
Between 2008 and 2022, cancer mortality rates decreased by an average of 1.5% per year in both Delaware and the United States, DPH reported while presenting its latest findings to the Delaware Cancer Consortium, which advises the governor and General Assembly on cancer-related policy.
The report, Cancer Incidence and Mortality in Delaware, 2018–2022, includes recent data as well as trends dating back more than a decade.
“Our state’s declining cancer mortality rate shows that prevention and early detection efforts are making a real difference,” said Gov. Matt Meyer. “This progress reflects the continued work of the Delaware Cancer Consortium and the Division of Public Health to improve outcomes for Delawareans.”
DPH also released detailed tables covering the 23 most common cancer types, along with a supplemental report featuring census tract-level maps of cancer incidence across the state.
“While mortality rates are declining, our work is far from over,” said DPH Director Steven Blessing. “We will continue using data to guide prevention, strengthen community partnerships, and improve access to screening and care.”
Among the key findings, female breast, prostate, lung and bronchus, and colorectal cancers remain the most commonly diagnosed in Delaware. The leading causes of cancer death are lung and bronchus, followed by female breast, prostate, colorectal and pancreatic cancers.
The data shows cancer mortality rates declined among non-Hispanic White and non-Hispanic Black men between 2008 and 2022, while rates remained stable for women and Hispanic populations.
Delaware now ranks 15th nationwide for cancer mortality, a significant improvement from the 1990s, when it ranked second. However, the state’s overall cancer incidence rate remains higher than the national average, ranking 14th.
DPH noted that prostate cancer mortality in Delaware is similar to the national rate, while colorectal cancer mortality is lower. At the same time, breast and lung cancer mortality rates remain higher than the U.S. average.
Disparities persist, with non-Hispanic Black people who live there experiencing higher mortality rates for breast and prostate cancers compared to non-Hispanic White populations.
The Bureau of Cancer Prevention and Control and the Delaware Cancer Consortium use this data to guide prevention efforts, including cancer screenings, tobacco cessation programs and obesity prevention initiatives.
People who live there can learn more about cancer prevention, screening and treatment at HealthyDelaware.org/Individuals or by calling the Delaware Comprehensive Cancer Control Program at 302-744-1040.
The Screening for Life program offers free cancer screenings for those who qualify, including mammograms, Pap and HPV tests, and screenings for prostate, colorectal and lung cancer.