DOVER, Del. - Three House bills focused on new limits and transparency requirements tied to immigration enforcement were discussed Wednesday, April 22, in the House Judiciary Committee, as lawmakers and community members weighed their impact.
A packed hearing room reflected strong interest in the proposals, which address how local police interact with federal immigration efforts and what requirements officers must follow.
For Katy Castillo, daughter of immigrants, the measures carry personal significance.
"It's about transparency and accountability. I think given the political climate, it is very important for our community to feel protected."
Under HB 366, law enforcement officers, including federal agents, would be barred from wearing masks or face coverings that conceal their identity during most operations, with exceptions for medical needs, undercover work, and high-risk situations. House Bill 367 would require all Delaware law enforcement agencies to adopt and publicly post policies ensuring officers clearly display identification, such as their name, badge number, or agency, while on duty. House Bill 368 focuses on limiting how local police can cooperate with immigration enforcement.
Not everyone supports the legislation. During public comment, the Delaware Association of Chiefs of Police spoke against House Bill 366 and House Bill 368, saying HB 366 is redundant because local law enforcement officers do not wear masks.
The police chiefs group raised concerns that changes under HB368 could put funding at risk.
Helen Salita, campaign manager with the ACLU of Delaware, pushed back on that concern.
"This administration has shown federally, if they want to do something, they're going to do it. If they want to take the money, they're going to take the money. The other thing we know about this administration is that they are bullies at their core, and you have to be willing to stand up to a bully if you want the actions to happen."
Castillo said she hopes the bills move forward through the legislative process.
"I'd like to tell my parents, you know, that Delaware is passing laws to make them feel safe, to make them feel comfortable. You know, going to the store, going to drop off the kids."