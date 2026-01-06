DELAWARE - The Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP), locally managed by the Delaware Department of Education, are seeking sponsors.
The sponsors can receive reimbursement for meals served in compliance with Program regulations at qualifying childcare centers, adult day care centers, emergency shelters, family day care homes, and afterschool programs.
They also may be reimbursed for up to two meals and one snack, or two snacks and one meal, per participant daily.
The participant eligibility is tied to income eligibility guidelines adjusted annually by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The current eligibility guidelines are listed below.
Reduced-Price Meals – 185%
Household Size
Yearly
Monthly
Twice
per
Month
Every two weeks
Weekly
1
$28,953
$2,413
$1,207
$1,114
$557
2
$39,128
$3,261
$1,631
$1,505
$753
3
$49,303
$4,109
$2,055
$1,897
$949
4
$59,478
$4,957
$2,479
$2,288
$1,144
5
$69,653
$5,805
$2,903
$2,679
$1,340
6
$79,828
$6,653
$3,327
$3,071
$1,536
7
$90,003
$7,501
$3,751
$3,462
$1,731
8
$100,178
$8,349
$4,175
$3,853
$1,927
For each additional household member, add:
$10,175
$848
$424
$392
$196
Conversion is required if there are multiple income sources with more than one frequency. The participating agency must annualize all income by multiplying weekly income by 52, bi-weekly income by 26, semi-monthly income by 24, and monthly income by 12.
According to the Federal civil rights law and the USDA, all the agencies, the offices, the employees, and anyone participating in the USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability, age, and more.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication should contact the State or local Agency that administers the program.