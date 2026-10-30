DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Elections is issuing a voting alert ahead of the 2026 General Election.
Early voting for the general election in Delaware ends Sunday, Nov. 1. The General Election will be on Nov. 3.
On General Election day, Delaware registered voters must vote at the polling place assigned to the election district in which they live. Voters can check what their assigned polling place is on Delaware's voter portal.
Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. Any Delaware resident who has registered to vote by the Oct. 10 voter registration deadline may vote in the general election regardless of political party affiliation.
At the check-in table at their polling place, voters will be asked by election officers to show identification per Delaware Code. Voters may show one form of ID, which can include a Delaware Driver’s License or State ID Card, a Department of Elections polling place card or Department of Elections voter information mailer, a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document that shows their name and address.
If a voter does not present identification, election officers will verify their voter registration information. When their voter registration is confirmed, they will be permitted to vote after completing an Affidavit of Affirmation of Voter Identity.