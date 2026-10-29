DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services' Division of Public Health is encouraging all Delaware locals to state up to date on recommended vaccinations.
The Department of Public Health said vaccination is one of the most effective ways to reduce the risk of serious illness and complications from respiratory viruses as respiratory illness season begins. These include for flu, COVID-19 and RSV.
“Taking steps to prevent illness helps keep Delawareans healthy,” said DHSS Secretary Christen Linke Young. “As respiratory illness season begins, we encourage Delawareans to talk with their health care providers and make sure they are up to date on the vaccinations recommended for them.”
Many recommended vaccinations are available through health care providers and pharmacies. Residents can contact their provider or local pharmacy to learn more about vaccine availability.
“Getting your annual flu vaccine is a simple step that can make a meaningful difference,” said State Surgeon General Dr. Neil Hockstein. “It reduces your risk of serious illness while also helping protect those around you who are most vulnerable. Vaccination isn't just about protecting yourself. It's about looking out for your family, your neighbors and your community.”
Individuals who are uninsured, underinsured or having difficulty locating a recommended vaccine may be able to receive assistance through DPH clinics. Vaccine availability and eligibility requirements vary by location and locals should call ahead to determine which vaccines are available before visiting.