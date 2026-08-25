DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Department of Labor (DOL) celebrated the opening of its new Dover Workforce Center, marking a significant investment in workforce development.
The new workforce center is located at 650 South Bay Road, Suite 19A in Dover and it replaces DOL’s former office at Blue Hen Corporate Center.
The center provides expanded space, updated technology, and enhanced opportunities for collaboration among the agencies and organizations that support Delaware's workforce.
The facility creates a centralized location where Delawareans can connect with employment services, workforce training, and other resources that help individuals build meaningful careers while helping employers develop a skilled workforce.
The Workforce Center will also serve as a Delaware partner site for Grow with Google, providing access to free Google Career Certificates and digital skills training that complement DOL’s broader workforce development offerings.
"Too often, someone looking for a job has had to visit multiple offices to get help with unemployment benefits, training, or career counseling. At our Dover office, they can walk in and get all of that under one roof," said LaKresha Moultrie, Secretary of the Delaware Department of Labor. "That's what this investment is about, meeting people where they are and making it easier to get back to work."