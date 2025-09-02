GEORGETOWN, Del. - A set of Georgetown roads will be temporarily closed, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.
DelDOT officials want drivers to know that Pettyjohn Road will be closed between Gravel Hill Road, Route 30 and Prettyman Road. The closure is scheduled to start on Sept. 15 at 7 a.m., and should reopen on Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. DelDOT says the road is to be closed for a horizontal jack and bore for an offsite water main.
To avoid detours while construction is underway, DelDOT has advised those traveling south to turn right onto Prettyman Road and then left back onto Gravel Hill Road which returns to Pettyjohn Road. For those traveling north, DelDOT recommends that those to continue traveling past Pettyjohn Road and make a right onto Prettyman Road. This will return travelers back to Pettyjohn Road.