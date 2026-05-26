SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles announced the DMV on the Go truck and trailer will have maintenance done during the week of June 1 and will not appear at its regular stops in Seaford, Milton and Lewes.
DelDOT encourages customers to visit DMV locations in Georgetown, Dover, Delaware City or Wilmington while the mobile unit is out of service. Several services are also available online through a myDMV account at myDMV.delaware.gov.
DMV on the Go is expected to return to its normal schedule beginning June 8 at 10 a.m.
The mobile DMV schedule includes:
- Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DART Lewes Transit Center, 17616 Coastal Highway, Lewes
- Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milton CHEER Center, 24855 Broadkill Road, Milton
- Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harbor Freight Shopping Center, 900 Norman Eskridge Highway, Seaford
DMV on the Go offers most traditional DMV services except road exams and inspections. Customers needing uninsured motorist assistance or in-person driver improvement services must visit a DMV office.
For the complete DMV on the Go schedule, visit dmv.de.gov.