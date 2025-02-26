DELAWARE - The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles and Delaware Toll Operations are warning Delawareans to be aware of an ongoing text scam.
According to Delaware officials, there has been a recent spike in Short Message Service phishing scams referencing E-ZPass. Officials say the SMS phishing scams are designed to trick people into paying a fake toll debt. They add that the message could come from an overseas phone number.
The DMV reminds drivers that E-ZPass Delaware will never contact them through text or email to pay a violation or add funds to their E-ZPass Delaware Account. Officials say customers are advised not to click on any links soliciting money for toll violations or account replenishment.
“Phishing scams are designed to create a sense of panic, catching the receiver off guard and causing them to react before thinking,” said DMV Director Amy Anthony in a press release.
If you receive a suspicious text or email, officials say to file a complaint online with the Internet Crime Complaint Center. Further, Delaware officials say individuals who clicked on a suspicious link or provided sensitive information to an unknown source should secure their personal information and financial accounts.
To learn more about your E-ZPass account, visit ezpassde.com or visit the E-ZPassDE Customer Service Center in Dover.