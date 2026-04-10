DELAWARE- The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles is warning people not to click on links in suspicious text messages after getting information of a new text phishing scam referencing the agency.
According to the agency, the scam message claims the recipient has an outstanding traffic violation and directs them to click a link to pay by a specific date. The message threatens consequences, including suspension of registration, loss of driving privileges, legal action, and referral to a debt collector, if payment is not made within the specified timeframe.
The DMV said these messages are meant to trick people into paying money while also giving scammers access to personal and financial information.
Officials emphasize that it does not send text messages demanding payment for traffic or toll violations. E-ZPass Delaware also does not contact customers by text for payment.
“We are seeing an increase in fraudulent text messages designed to create a sense of urgency and pressure individuals into taking immediate action,” DMV Director Amy Anthony said. “If something seems suspicious, trust your instincts. It's always better to verify than become a victim of a scam,” Anthony continued.
According to the DM, anyone who receives a suspicious message should report it to the Federal Trade Commission or the Internet Crime Complaint Center. Officials say to be sure to include the phone number the message came from and any website listed in the text.
Anyone who has clicked on a suspicious link or shared sensitive information is encouraged to secure their accounts immediately and contact their bank or credit card company to dispute any unfamiliar charges.