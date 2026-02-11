DOVER, Del. — The Delaware Department of Correction has launched an enhanced community notification system designed to strengthen information-sharing with people who live there statewide.
The new system is a free service that allows people to sign up for facility emergency alerts and non-emergency informational messages from the Department of Correction by text, phone and email.
“The Department of Correction community notification system gives us another tool to push real-time notifications to Delawareans,” Department of Correction Commissioner Terra Taylor said. “We are delivering on our commitment to local residents, and in particular to individuals who live and work near correctional facilities, to lean into technology and increase information-sharing with them. This new notification system adds onto our existing communication channels to provide information needed to keep informed, stay alert, and stay safe.”
Community members can register to receive alerts from specific Department of Correction facilities or opt to receive general department-wide news and information.
Facility alerts will provide notices in the event of an unauthorized walkaway from a particular community corrections facility, impacts from adverse weather conditions on scheduled on-site visitation, disruptions to phone or tablet communications, and other timely updates. People can register to receive notices from as few or as many facilities as they choose.
Those who sign up for DOC News and Information will receive updates about department-wide programs and initiatives.
According to the department, an inmate escape from a state prison facility would trigger an enhanced multi-agency law enforcement response and expanded public outreach and notifications beyond the new system, including reverse 911 system messages and other existing DOC notification methods.
The text, phone and email alerts add to existing outreach efforts such as social media posts, news releases, the DOC website and other localized notifications.
Beginning Feb. 11, the Department of Correction opened public registration for the new system. The department will begin issuing community notifications through the platform, as needed, starting March 1, 2026.
How to sign up
By text:
People can sign up to receive text notifications by texting a facility keyword to 302-279-2847. Each facility requires a separate sign-up text.
Available keywords include:
Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution — BWCI
Community Corrections Treatment Center — CCTC
Hazel D. Plant Women’s Treatment Facility — HDP
Howard R. Young Correctional Institution — HRYCI
James T. Vaughn Correctional Center — JTVCC
Sussex Community Corrections Center — SCCC
Sussex Correctional Institution — SCI
Department of Correction News & Information — DOCNEWS
After texting a keyword to 302-279-2847, users will receive a verification message with instructions for LEAVE, STOP and HELP commands. The text alerts are free, though standard carrier message and data rates may apply.
Online:
Community members can also register online by completing a short form and confirming contact information. During the registration process, participants can choose to receive alerts by voice, email and/or text, select specific facilities or opt to receive notifications for all facilities. Users can also select “DOC News and Information” to receive department-wide updates.
Online registrants can log in at any time to update contact information and facility preferences.