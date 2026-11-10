Toll booth from above, lined with fall colored trees.

TransCore, the department's third-party vendor that is responsible for operating the Delaware E-ZPass system and providing security services, has restored customer access to the website. (DelDOT)

DELAWARE - The Delaware E-ZPass website is back online after being unavailable since Oct. 31 due to a potential security threat, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.

TransCore, the department's third-party vendor that is responsible for operating the Delaware E-ZPass system and providing security services, has restored customer access to the website.

The website was taken offline Oct. 31 after TransCore detected a potential security threat.

According to transportation officials, transactions made during the outage have been delayed, and TransCore is working to update customer's accounts.

Delaware E-ZPass customers whose accounts are in good standing should not receive violations as a result of the service interruption, according to the department.

Customers with questions can contact Delaware E-ZPass at 888-397-2773 or 302-678-7000.

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Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She started at CoastTV as a Photographer/Editor, then went on to report in Milford, Milton and Lewes primarily. Now, she is the Managing Content Editor, helping find stories, assist reporters, write for the website and manage digital entities.

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