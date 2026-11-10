DELAWARE - The Delaware E-ZPass website is back online after being unavailable since Oct. 31 due to a potential security threat, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.
TransCore, the department's third-party vendor that is responsible for operating the Delaware E-ZPass system and providing security services, has restored customer access to the website.
The website was taken offline Oct. 31 after TransCore detected a potential security threat.
According to transportation officials, transactions made during the outage have been delayed, and TransCore is working to update customer's accounts.
Delaware E-ZPass customers whose accounts are in good standing should not receive violations as a result of the service interruption, according to the department.
Customers with questions can contact Delaware E-ZPass at 888-397-2773 or 302-678-7000.