DELAWARE - Early voting is underway in Delaware ahead of the Nov. 3 general election, giving voters an opportunity to cast their ballots before Election Day.
The early voting period runs through Nov. 1. Voting hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Oct. 24 and again Oct. 26-27. There will be no early voting Sunday, Oct. 25. From Oct. 28 through Nov. 1, polling locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sussex County has nine early voting locations, including two in Lewes and one each in Georgetown, Seaford, Millsboro, Laurel, Millville, Frankford and Ellendale.
According to the Delaware Department of Elections, voters' eligibility is verified before they sign the pollbook and cast their ballots on a voting machine.
Richard Borgerson, who lives in Lewes, has voted in every election since he turned 18 years old. He was at the polls just hours after early voting began.
"It's more important than ever to have our voice heard," Borgerson said. "Take the time to do the research. Take the time to look at the backgrounds of the candidates and understand what their positions are on different policies and vote for it from your heart, but also vote based on the feedback that you get from your research."
For younger voters such as Kyra Woodson, voting is a way for her generation to help shape the future.
"It's a fix with everything that we have going on. The younger generation is really important when it comes to this, because we're honestly going to be what's left to pick up all the pieces," Woodson said. "So I think our vote is the most important. And I think a lot of young people should be out here today and realize that it's quick. It take five minutes."
Others at the polling places shared what they are looking for before casting their ballots.
"On a national level I'm looking for people who are interested in being true to the Constitution. On a state level, folks that are interested in determining what's important to the state and the state laws and how they can best be instituted and followed," said Bob Benson who lives in Milton.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Voters can find early voting locations and additional election information through the Delaware Department of Elections website.