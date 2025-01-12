DOVER, Del. — The Delaware Division of Small Business is kicking off the 2025 EDGE Grant Competition with a virtual informational webinar set for Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 10 a.m.
EDGE, which stands for Encouraging Development, Growth and Expansion, is a competitive grant program that offers funding to small businesses in Delaware. Five STEM-based businesses can win up to $100,000 each for eligible expenses, while five Entrepreneur Class businesses (non-STEM) are eligible for up to $50,000 each.
The webinar will provide crucial tips for a strong application, with speakers including DSB’s Director, the Business Unit Finance Director, a past EDGE grant recipient and experts from the Delaware Small Business Development Center.
Applications for the EDGE Grant Competition will open in February. Eligible applicants include startups and small businesses that have been in operation for fewer than seven years with 10 or fewer full-time employees. Businesses that are not yet in operation are also encouraged to apply.
The EDGE program aims to support innovation, growth, and sustainability for Delaware’s small businesses. Registration for the session is required and can be completed at de.gov/edge.