Delaware educators recognized for Career and Technical Education Program

DELAWARE - Several Delaware educators have been recognized for completing the inaugural Southern Regional Education Board Teaching REAL Lab, a yearlong professional learning program focused on strengthening Career and Technical Education instruction.
Among those recognized, according to the Department of Education, were Olivia Aten, Timothy Dukes and Kelli Gehrke of Sussex Technical High School; Chris Harris of the Caesar Rodney School District; George Sweeney Jr. of POLYTECH High School; and Jeffrey Harris of the Delaware Department of Education's Prison Education Program.
Throughout the program, educators developed and refined interdisciplinary lessons that challenged students to apply academic skills to real-world workplace scenarios through research, problem-solving, communication and technical learning.
The Teaching REAL Lab is part of Delaware's Career and Technical Education strategy and supports the state's efforts to strengthen workforce preparation through hands-on, career-connected learning, says the department.
Delaware CTE is now recruiting educators for the next Teaching REAL Lab cohort, which will begin in fall 2026 and conclude in spring 2027.