Utility Pole Damage

The utility pole damaged in the Seaford area accident. (Delaware Electric Company) 

SEAFORD, Del. - Delaware Electric Cooperative is asking for the public’s help to find a car that crashed into one of its electric poles last week. The car in question is believed to be a 2009-2011 Toyota Corolla, now assumed by DEC to have significant front-end damage after the collision. 

The crash happened before Aug. 21 resulting in around $4,000 in damages. The Delaware Electric Cooperative says, “The vehicle was heading southbound on Atlanta Road, about half a mile north of Dublin Hill Road.” 

Anyone with information should call the Delaware State Police Crime Stopper line. 

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

Recommended for you