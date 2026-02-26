Power Line

In a statement released Thursday, the cooperative said a handful of members remained without electricity following what it described as the worst storm in 30 years.

DELAWARE - Delaware Electric Cooperative has restored power to nearly all members affected by this week’s blizzard after more than 80 hours of restoration work across Kent and Sussex counties.

"We know it has been a long week for those without power and we’re so glad the lights are back on across Kent and Sussex counties. Thank you to our members for their patience and support!" the cooperative said.

The utility also thanked crews from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative and Northern Neck Electric Cooperative for traveling from Virginia to assist with restoration efforts.

In addition, the cooperative recognized support from the City of Dover, Rock Creek Line Construction, Bayline Construction, Asplundh and American Traffic Control.

 

