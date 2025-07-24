DELAWARE - With temperatures rising throughout the day and a heat advisory issued for July 25, the Delaware Electric Cooperative has issued a "Beat the Peak" alert from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on July 24.
According to the co-op, "Beat the Peak" alerts are issued when the cost to purchase and produce power for members is high. This alert comes after temperatures are expected to hit the upper 80s and near 90 degrees later on July 24 and temperatures on July 25 are expected to reach 100 to 107 degrees.
To save energy and money, the co-op is encouraging members to turn their thermostat up a few degrees, delay the use of major appliances like dishwashers and dryers and turn off any unnecessary lights.
People interested in receiving "Beat the Peak" alerts can download the Beat the Peak app or sign up for email and text alerts through the co-op's website.