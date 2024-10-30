carney signs hb302

Tuesday's bill signing. (Photo: American Cancer Society) 

DELAWARE- Governor John Carney has signed legislation expanding prostate cancer screening access for high-risk men, positioning Delaware as the eighth state in the U.S. to remove screening costs for certain patients.

House Substitute 1 for House Bill 302 eliminates out-of-pocket expenses for men over 40 with specific risk factors, including African American men and those with a family history of prostate cancer.

The goal is to increase early detection, which experts say is key to improving survival rates.

Over 1,300 Delaware men are projected to receive a prostate cancer diagnosis in 2024.

The new law will apply to insurance policies starting in 2026.

“This law represents a major step forward in ensuring high-risk men have the option of lifesaving screenings without financial barriers,” said Lance Kilpatrick, Delaware Government Relations Director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.

Reporter

Kristina DeRobertis joined CoastTV as an anchor and video journalist in August 2024. She has been with Draper Media since 2022 and previously worked as a reporter for WBOC out of the station's Dover Bureau. Kristina holds a degree in journalism and media studies with a minor in digital communications from Rutgers University. 

