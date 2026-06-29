Weather Alert

...EXTREME HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110 possible. * WHERE...In Delaware, Kent, Delaware Beaches, and Inland Sussex Counties. In Maryland, Caroline, Kent MD, Queen Annes, and Talbot Counties. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&