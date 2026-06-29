DELAWARE -Delaware hunters and trappers will see several rule changes ahead of the 2026-27 seasons, including expanded Sunday hunting opportunities, a year-round coyote season and updated information about Chronic Wasting Disease.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has released the 2026-27 Delaware Hunting & Trapping Guide, which is now available at participating license agents statewide, the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife licensing desk in Dover and online at de.gov/hunting.
The guide includes season dates for the 2026-27 hunting and trapping seasons, along with a summary of Delaware laws and regulations covering the legal harvest of game animals and gamebirds.
Among the key regulation changes for the upcoming season are:
- Expanded caliber options for straight-walled pistol-caliber rifles and updated muzzleloader specifications for deer hunting.
- Expanded Sunday hunting opportunities for all game species.
- Removal of minimum age requirements for youth hunts.
- Authorization of motorized electric carts, wagons and wheelbarrows on state wildlife areas.
- Extension of the spring wild turkey season to include the final Sunday.
- Establishment of a year-round coyote season.
The guide also includes updated information on Chronic Wasting Disease, which was recently detected in Delaware. DNREC said additional CWD information will be released in an addendum later this summer. The addendum will be available wherever hunting guides are distributed and will also be added to the online version of the guide.
Hunters and trappers can also find information about licensing and permit requirements, license fees, public land hunting opportunities, hunter education classes and wildlife management. The guide also explains the Conservation Access Pass, which is required for certain recreational activities on state wildlife areas.
The cover of this year's guide features "Wild Turkey," a photograph by April Doyle taken at Bombay National Wildlife Refuge. The image was selected from the 2026 DNREC Photo Contest.
Hunting licenses and Delaware waterfowl stamps can be purchased online through Digital DNREC, at the DNREC Richardson & Robbins Building, 89 Kings Highway in Dover, or through participating license agents statewide. Additional information about license agents and hunting licenses is available at de.gov/licenseagents and de.gov/licensing.