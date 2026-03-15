Delaware Farm Bureau offering agriculture scholarships for students

DELAWARE - The Delaware Farm Bureau is offering scholarships for students planning to pursue higher education in agriculture.
The scholarships range from $1,000 to $2,500 and are supported by the organization’s Women’s Committee, Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee and the state’s three county Farm Bureaus.
Fundraising efforts throughout the year help support the program, including proceeds from a food booth at the Delaware State Fair and events such as the Young Farmers & Ranchers Antique Tractor Pull.
According to the bureau, applications are available online and must be submitted by May 1, 2026.