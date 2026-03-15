Delaware Farm Bureau offering agriculture scholarships for students

Students pursuing agriculture-related degrees can apply for scholarships of up to $2,500 through the Delaware Farm Bureau. (Delaware Farm Bureau) 

DELAWARE - The Delaware Farm Bureau is offering scholarships for students planning to pursue higher education in agriculture.

The scholarships range from $1,000 to $2,500 and are supported by the organization’s Women’s Committee, Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee and the state’s three county Farm Bureaus.

Fundraising efforts throughout the year help support the program, including proceeds from a food booth at the Delaware State Fair and events such as the Young Farmers & Ranchers Antique Tractor Pull.

According to the bureau, applications are available online and must be submitted by May 1, 2026.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

Recommended for you