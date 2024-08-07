WILMINGTON, DE. – Delaware farmers will receive $693,560 from the USDA’s Discrimination Financial Assistance Program. The annexment was made Wednesday by Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) and U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons (both D-Del.).
The funding supports 15 farmers, including six current producers and nine prospective ones.
The program, part of the Inflation Reduction Act, aids those who faced discrimination in USDA loans before January 2021. It aligns with the Biden-Harris Administration’s goal of making USDA programs more accessible and equitable.
“These investments – made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act that I championed – will help farmers who have historically faced discrimination in farm loan programs grow their businesses, produce healthy food, and contribute to our economy. I commend President Biden and Vice President Harris for taking action to ensure equity, accessibility, and inclusivity for farmers in Delaware and across the country.” Said Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester.
“For far too long, many farmers have faced discrimination in federal loan programs,” said Senator Tom Carper. “We are finally working to right this wrong by deploying Inflation Reduction Act funding to uplift farmers in Delaware and across the country.”
“I’m thrilled that investments from the Inflation Reduction Act are coming home to Delaware and helping farmers better access critical loan programs that empower them to grow and thrive,” said Senator Chris Coons.
Established under the Inflation Reduction Act, the program allocated $2.2 billion to assist those affected by discrimination in USDA lending. Since July 2023, over 43,000 individuals nationwide have received assistance.
For more information, follow this link.