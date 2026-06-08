MILFORD, Del. - The Delaware state fire marshal’s office is investigating after a pickup truck caught fire Monday morning in the North Shores development.
Carlisle Fire Company Deputy Chief Brennon Fountain said crews were dispatched at 8:38 a.m. on June 8 after neighbors reported hearing an explosion, then seeing a fire. A pickup truck had caught on fire at 805 North Shore Drive, near West Lane and Williamsville Road.
First responders found the pickup truck on fire in the backyard of a home, with the fire threatening the house and other property. Firefighters put out the fire in about about an hour. No one was reported to be hurt and firefighters cleared the scene at 9:45 a.m.