DOVER, Del.- Paramedics in Delaware have reached a groundbreaking milestone by administering more than 250 units of whole blood statewide between Nov. 23 and Nov. 25, making the state a national leader in pre-hospital trauma care.
Delaware is the first state in the nation to offer whole blood treatment in all three counties before patients reach the hospital according to Delaware Division of Public Health. New Castle County delivered the 250th unit on Nov. 23, while Sussex County hit 100 units two days later.
“We are incredibly proud of these achievements and the positive impact the treatment has had on our community,” said Dr. Robert Rosenbaum, state medical director, Emergency Medical Services and Preparedness Section at the Delaware Division of Public Health. “Every unit of blood administered represents another patient that has been given a better chance at survival and recovery.”
The program began as a pilot in 2023 but is now in full use throughout the entire state and DPH says has helped improve survival chances for trauma patients.