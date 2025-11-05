DELAWARE — The Food Bank of Delaware will hold a series of three mass drive-thru food distributions later this month — one in each county — to help Delaware residents in need.
The Sussex County event is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 21, starting at 9 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church, 20684 State Forest Road, Georgetown.
These distributions are open to Delaware residents only. Participants must bring proof of residency — such as a Delaware ID, utility bill, or rental agreement. On-site registration will also be available for those unable to register online.
Service will be provided first-come, first-served, and limited to one per household.
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump suggested that SNAP benefits — the nation’s largest food assistance program — might be halted unless Democrats vote to reopen the federal government.
However, White House Press Secretary Karoline Levitt clarified that SNAP payments continue under court-ordered contingency funding, following two rulings earlier this week.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture had planned to freeze benefits beginning Nov. 1 due to a lapse in funding during the ongoing government shutdown.
In a social media post, Trump criticized how benefits were distributed under the previous administration, saying payments “will be given only when the Radical Left Democrats open up government, and not before.”
In Kent County, the drive-thru will be held Wednesday, Nov. 19 starting at 9 a.m. at Dover Motor Speedway, 1131 North Dupont Highway, Dover (enter through the Leipsic Road entrance and follow signs).
In New Castle County, the event will take place Monday, Nov. 17 starting at 9 a.m. at 777 Delaware Park Blvd., Wilmington.
(The Associated Press contributed to this post)