DELAWARE — A 17-member Delaware Forest Service wildland firefighting crew deployed Saturday to Minnesota to help battle lightning-caused wildfires as part of the national wildfire response system.
The crew departed from Blackbird State Forest in Smyrna for a two-week assignment and is expected to begin operations Monday. Led by Wildland Fire Supervisor Sam Topper, the suppression module will assist with wildfire containment efforts, including constructing firelines, protecting structures and supporting mop-up operations as needed.
The deployment comes one week after a Delaware Forest Service Type 6 engine and three-person crew were sent to the same region. That team is expected to complete its assignment on Aug. 2.
Delaware firefighters regularly assist with wildfire response efforts across the country through mutual aid agreements during periods of increased fire activity.