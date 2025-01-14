DOVER, Del — The 153rd Delaware General Assembly is set to hold its first session at Legislative Hall at 2 pm on Tuesday. Democrats continue to hold a strong majority in both chambers, with a 13-seat lead in the House and an 8-seat advantage in the Senate.
The Senate currently has one vacancy following former State Senator Sarah McBride’s (D) move to the U.S. House of Representatives. Meanwhile, Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown (D), who represents the Dover area in District 17, will be sworn in as the new Speaker of the House.
Several high-profile bills are expected to be introduced in this session, including measures to:
- Legalize physician-assisted suicide.
- Allocate taxpayer funding for resource officers in all public schools.
- Allow for home delivery of wine.