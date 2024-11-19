WILMINGTON, Del. — Governor-elect Matt Meyer announced his Transition Committee leadership team and outlined priorities for his administration’s transition period, emphasizing transparency, inclusivity, and a solutions-focused approach.
During a virtual press conference, Meyer introduced Transition Director Evelyn Brady and detailed a leadership team that includes prominent state figures and community leaders.
“From day one, I have promised that this administration will reflect the voices and needs of every Delawarean,” Meyer said. “The talented individuals we’ve assembled today will ensure that we deliver on that promise with a government that is transparent, inclusive, and produces real results.”
The Honorary Co-Chairs of the Transition Committee are:
- U.S. Senator Tom Carper
- U.S. Senator Chris Coons
- U.S. Senator-elect Lisa Blunt Rochester
- Congresswoman-elect Sarah McBride
- Lt. Governor-elect Kyle Evans Gay
- Dr. Tony Allen, President of Delaware State University
- Todd Lawson, Sussex County Administrator
Meyer also announced four Transition Policy Committees tasked with gathering public input, evaluating state challenges, and recommending policy solutions. These committees will deliver reports in January 2025.
Transition Policy Committees and Leadership
Education & Livelihoods Committee
- Co-Chairs: Senator Jack Walsh, Professor Dana Davisson (Relay Delaware)
- Focus: Education, economic development, labor
Sustainable Systems & Resilient Communities Committee
- Co-Chairs: Todd Lawson (Sussex County Administrator), Jen Cohan (Leadership Delaware CEO), Tony DePrima (retired Executive Director, Delaware Sustainable Energy Utility)
- Focus: Housing, agriculture, environment, transportation
Governance Innovation & Operational Excellence Committee
- Co-Chairs: Senator Laura Sturgeon, Anas Ben Addi (Delaware State University CFO)
- Focus: Finance, technology, budget management
Care and Community Actions Committee
- Co-Chairs: Lt. Governor-elect Kyle Evans Gay, Aaron Goldstein (Chief Staff Attorney, Court of Chancery)
- Focus: Health, social services, child welfare, public safety
“This is a team built to represent the diverse perspectives and talents of our state,” Meyer said. “Their expertise and passion for Delaware will guide us in building a stronger, more responsive government.”
The committees will host public meetings and seek community feedback over the next several months.