DELAWARE- Delaware Governor Matt Meyer is expected to sign House Bill 119, known as the Freedom to Read Act, which would set statewide standards for how public and school libraries manage book challenges and protect access to library materials.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Griffith, Rep. Heffernan, Rep. Neal, Rep. Bush, Sen. Lockman, Sen. Pinkney, and Sen. Sturgeon, with additional cosponsors across both chambers, outlines new requirements for library collection development policies.
Under the legislation, libraries would be required to adopt written policies ensuring that books and other materials cannot be removed solely due to partisan, ideological, or religious objections. Public and school libraries would also need to establish clear review processes for objections, but materials under review would remain available until a final decision is made.
House Bill 119 also provides protections for librarians and library staff, prohibiting disciplinary action or retaliation against them for following the state’s principles on library material selection.
For school libraries, the legislation requires that only students, parents or guardians, and school personnel can object to materials, and it sets up an appeals process. Final appeals would be heard before a newly created School Library Review Committee, composed of education and library leaders, including the State Librarian, the Secretary of Education, and representatives from professional associations.
The legislation emphasizes that library materials exist “for the interest, information, and enlightenment of all persons” and cannot be removed because of the creator’s background or views.