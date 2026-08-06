DELAWARE - Gov. Matt Meyer signed three bills into law aimed at strengthening Delaware's health care workforce by expanding the responsibilities of certain licensed professionals and new pathways into health care careers on Aug. 6.
The legislation includes Senate Bill 320, Senate Bill 283 and House Joint Resolution 13. The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services said the measures are designed to reduce barriers to care, modernize health care practice laws and help address workforce shortages, specifically in rural parts of the state.
Senate Bill 320 updates Delaware's pharmacy practice laws and allows pharmacists to evaluate patients, order and interpret laboratory tests, administer medications, and prescribe medications and medical devices.
Senate Bill 283 expands the scope of practice for dental hygienists by authorizing additional preventive services and allowing them to provide more care within their education and training, with the goal of improving access to oral health services.
House Joint Resolution 13 directs a study of a Delaware Healthcare Apprenticeship Degree Program. The proposal would allow aspiring health care professionals to earn a degree while gaining paid clinical experience. The study will also examine how the program could help strengthen Delaware's long-term rural health care workforce.
“Every Delawarean should be able to get the care they need when and where they need it," said Gov. Meyer. "These measures remove barriers, make better use of the talented professionals already serving our communities and create more opportunities for Delawareans to pursue careers in health care. Together, they move us closer to a stronger, more accessible health care system.”
Sen. Marie Pinkney is the prime sponsor of Senate Bills 283 and 320. Pinkney said the legislation allows licensed professionals to work to the full extent of their education and training.
“Our health care system works best and produces better outcomes when every licensed professional can practice to the full extent of their education, training and expertise. That applies to every space in our health care system, whether that be pharmacists prescribing life sustaining medicine, or dental hygienists performing routine oral care,” Pinkney said. “Expanding the scope of practice isn’t about lowering standards or compromising quality of care, it’s about removing outdated barriers that can help better serve our neighbors. These bills will improve access to timely care and strengthen our health care workforce.”
Rep. Alonna Berry is the prime House sponsor of House Joint Resolution 13. Berry said the proposed apprenticeship program could benefit both patients and future health care professionals.
“One of the best ways we can improve health care for Delawareans and meet the needs of patients in every corner of our state is by investing in the people who provide that care," said Berry. "Studying a Healthcare Apprenticeship Degree Program is an important step we can take today that will strengthen our future workforce by creating a pathway for aspiring health care professionals to earn a degree while gaining valuable, paid clinical experience."
The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services said the legislation will address both immediate and future workforce needs. The department said the measures build on broader efforts to expand rural access to care.