DOVER, Del. — The Delaware Division of Small Business announced that applications for the Delaware Grocery Initiative and First State Food System Program will open Feb. 20, with $700,000 in grant funding available to support food access across the state.
The program aims to increase access to healthy, affordable food in food deserts and areas at risk of becoming food deserts in Delaware.
Funding is available to Delaware farmers; small, community and independent grocery retailers, including those offering culturally diverse foods; food banks; food pantries; and other food supply chain businesses and organizations. Awarded funds may be used for operations, capital expenses, equipment purchases and other projects that expand supply chain capacity and strengthen collaboration among community partners.
“This funding is designed to meet operators where they are, reduce barriers to participation, and expand access to healthy and culturally relevant food across Delaware,” said Delaware Division of Small Business Director CJ Bell. “As we continue to refine and scale this program, our focus remains on ensuring food access is not determined by zip code.”
The Delaware Grocery Initiative and First State Food System Program is championed by Sen. Darius Brown, D-New Castle, Wilmington, Edgemoor. It is administered through a partnership between the Delaware Division of Small Business and the Delaware Council on Farm & Food Policy. The council launched the First State Food System Program in 2022, and in 2024 the initiative was adopted through legislation sponsored by Brown, formally establishing the Delaware Grocery Initiative.
“By making funds available directly to farmers and food supply chain operators we have the opportunity to target specific gaps,” said council chair Nancy Staisey. “This means we continue to build capacity across our food system and improve food security for Delawareans in urban and rural communities.”
Brown said the funding is critical as Delaware’s population continues to diversify.
“The growing, diverse demography of our state requires new economic investments that support our multiethnic small businesses, entrepreneurs, farmers and other partners to bring fresh produce to underserved communities,” Brown said. “The opening of the 2026 grant application window represents an important step in our ongoing effort to remove barriers and ensure our neighbors can meet their basic needs, while reminding us that opportunity lives here in Delaware.”
To help potential applicants, the Division of Small Business will host a webinar at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 18. Registration is required, and the link is available at de.gov/foodgrant. The webinar will cover eligibility criteria, changes to this year’s application process and important deadlines.
Updates to the 2026 program include increased funding, a scaled funding model similar to the Fall 2025 EDGE Grant Competition, and an improved online application portal.
Applicants must request funding for projects that can be completed by Dec. 31, 2026. All applications must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 20.
Additional information and the application can be found at de.gov/foodgrant. Questions can be directed to the Division of Small Business at business@delaware.gov. This round of funding represents Cycle 5 of the program.