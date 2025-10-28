DELAWARE - The Delaware State Police have launched a new online portal for people seeking to purchase or transfer a handgun, ahead of the state’s new Permit to Purchase requirement taking effect Nov. 16.
Starting that day, anyone planning to buy or transfer a handgun in Delaware must first obtain a handgun qualified purchaser permit through the State Bureau of Identification.
The Permit to Purchase Portal is now live, allowing applicants to begin the process online by reviewing eligibility requirements and submitting their applications.
How to apply
To qualify for a handgun permit, applicants must:
Complete a firearms safety course with a certified instructor
Schedule fingerprinting through IdentoGO using Service Code 27S8N2
Submit the online application and upload all required documents
Applicants will need to provide a government-issued photo ID, proof of firearms training or exemption and military orders if applicable. People who already hold a valid Delaware Concealed Carry Deadly Weapon license issued by the Superior Court do not need to apply for the new permit.
Decision timeline and processing
DSP states that by law, SBI must issue a decision within 30 days of receiving a completed application. Incomplete applications will not be processed, and applicants will be notified. If a person is legally disqualified under state or federal law, they will receive a written denial.
Training
A list of certified instructors is available on the Permit to Purchase website and is updated regularly said DSP.
For updates, application instructions, and forms, DSP encourages people to visit the Permit to Purchase website. DSP requests that applicants not email individual questions. All application-related communication should be directed to DSP_SBIP2PMail@delaware.gov.