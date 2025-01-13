DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Healthcare Association announced Monday that it is doubling the size of its team, ahead of the 2025 legislative session. The DHA says the expanded team will focus on strengthening healthcare advocacy in Delaware by collaborating with state and federal partners.
New additions to the team include Carling Ryan as Director of Strategic Affairs and Operations, Jules Villecco as Director of Policy and Jen Rini as Director of Communications.
Ryan, a former Director with Social Contract, will oversee internal operations and develop political action strategies. Villecco, who previously worked with the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, will handle policy research, legislative tracking and member analysis. Rini, with a background in journalism and communications within state government, will manage the organization’s media and communications operations.
“We are entering a new chapter for the Delaware Healthcare Association and I am thrilled to welcome our new team members on this journey," said Brian Frazee, President and CEO of the Delaware Healthcare Association in a press release.
Back in November 2024, the DHA called on outgoing Governor John Carney to refrain from nominating members to the HB 350 Diamond State Hospital Cost Review Board, urging that the issue be handled by the incoming administration.